Clarity Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $599,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 19.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 78,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,689 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP lifted its position in Eaton by 82.7% during the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 151,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,571,000 after acquiring an additional 68,693 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 302.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 17,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 40.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory R. Page sold 4,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.30, for a total value of $1,341,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,422 shares in the company, valued at $17,241,796.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,328. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,511 shares of company stock worth $17,150,526. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $331.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $323.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.52. The stock has a market cap of $130.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $211.99 and a fifty-two week high of $349.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $348.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.28.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

