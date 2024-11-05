Clarity Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FVAL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $265,000.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

FVAL stock opened at $60.58 on Tuesday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.86 and a 12-month high of $62.17. The company has a market cap of $845.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.17 and a 200-day moving average of $58.27.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

