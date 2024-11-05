Clarity Capital Partners LLC Purchases 585 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 3,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $94.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.94 and its 200-day moving average is $95.16. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $90.68 and a twelve month high of $99.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2916 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

