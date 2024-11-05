Clarity Capital Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,520 shares during the quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 105.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Okta in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Okta from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Okta from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.39.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of Okta stock opened at $73.24 on Tuesday. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.98 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. Okta had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 224,533 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $16,754,652.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Okta news, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 9,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $764,655.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,475.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 224,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $16,754,652.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 475,793 shares of company stock valued at $35,759,000. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

