Clarity Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,344 iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,095,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,398,000 after purchasing an additional 146,632 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,658,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,185,000 after buying an additional 182,050 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,202,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,843,000 after acquiring an additional 31,625 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,895,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,109,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,282,000 after acquiring an additional 16,576 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $89.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.13 and a 200-day moving average of $86.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

