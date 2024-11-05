Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Price

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BKNG. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4,100.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,600.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,708.45.

Booking Price Performance

Booking Announces Dividend

Shares of BKNG opened at $4,776.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4,156.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,896.46. The stock has a market cap of $158.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. Booking has a one year low of $2,888.45 and a one year high of $4,856.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $537,000. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,897,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $519,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 16,668.9% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,569,000 after purchasing an additional 15,002 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

