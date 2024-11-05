Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Stock Price

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $21.00 to $18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 56.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Owens & Minor from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.64.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of OMI stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $11.80. 141,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,671. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average of $16.28. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.78 million, a P/E ratio of -20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens & Minor

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 290.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 76.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Owens & Minor by 176.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

(Get Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.