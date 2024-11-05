Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 116.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 222.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 617.7% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.58. The stock had a trading volume of 909,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,935,973. The firm has a market cap of $221.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $57.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.16.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.99%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.74.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares in the company, valued at $33,794,278.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 22,309 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,115,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,659,200. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $1,342,221.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares in the company, valued at $33,794,278.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,529 shares of company stock worth $3,509,049 in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

