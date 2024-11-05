Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,772 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 89,508 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 138,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 19,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 11,854 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 26,128 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $55.83 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.16.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 62.99%.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.74.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,794,278.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $1,342,221.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $64,965.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,957.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

