Cipher Mining’s (CIFR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CIFR. Stifel Canada raised Cipher Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Securities began coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Capmk upgraded Cipher Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.36.

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIFR opened at $5.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cipher Mining has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $7.99.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $24.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.84 million. Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 33.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cipher Mining will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 1,901,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $5,209,046.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,946,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,812,050.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cipher Mining news, insider William Iwaschuk sold 150,000 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $591,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 619,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,443.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 1,901,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $5,209,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,946,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,812,050.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,943,078 shares of company stock valued at $23,609,769. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cipher Mining

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIFR. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 321.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Cipher Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Recommended Stories

