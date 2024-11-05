Churchill China (LON:CHH) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,084.65 ($14.07) and traded as low as GBX 815 ($10.57). Churchill China shares last traded at GBX 875 ($11.35), with a volume of 6,437 shares changing hands.

Churchill China Stock Up 2.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,232.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 937.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,084.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Churchill China Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a GBX 11.50 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. Churchill China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,211.27%.

Insider Activity at Churchill China

Churchill China Company Profile

In related news, insider Martin Payne bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 904 ($11.72) per share, with a total value of £9,040 ($11,723.51). 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

