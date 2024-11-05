ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at HC Wainwright

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ChromaDex’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

ChromaDex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDXC opened at $5.74 on Monday. ChromaDex has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $6.18. The firm has a market cap of $435.84 million, a P/E ratio of 574.57 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.24.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ChromaDex had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ChromaDex will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChromaDex

In other ChromaDex news, Director Kristin Patrick sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $82,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ChromaDex in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ChromaDex in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 15.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

