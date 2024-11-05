Christie Group’s (CTG) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Christie Group (LON:CTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Christie Group Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of CTG traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.10) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 100 ($1.30). 13,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,192. The company has a market capitalization of £26.53 million, a PE ratio of -769.23 and a beta of 0.67. Christie Group has a one year low of GBX 66 ($0.86) and a one year high of GBX 140 ($1.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 525.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 95.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 104.19.

About Christie Group

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

