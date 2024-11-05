Christie Group’s (CTG) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Christie Group (LON:CTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Christie Group Stock Up 8.1 %
Shares of CTG traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.10) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 100 ($1.30). 13,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,192. The company has a market capitalization of £26.53 million, a PE ratio of -769.23 and a beta of 0.67. Christie Group has a one year low of GBX 66 ($0.86) and a one year high of GBX 140 ($1.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 525.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 95.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 104.19.
About Christie Group
