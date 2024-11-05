Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.70-6.87 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48. Choice Hotels International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.700-6.870 EPS.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

CHH traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.34. 5,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,499. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.88 and its 200 day moving average is $123.83. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $108.91 and a 52 week high of $149.75.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 3,953.67%. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 23.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHH shares. Robert W. Baird set a $138.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Choice Hotels International

Insider Buying and Selling at Choice Hotels International

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 1,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $231,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,340. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 1,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $231,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,340. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 9,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total value of $1,232,533.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,240,493.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,429 shares of company stock valued at $4,866,493 in the last three months. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Choice Hotels International

(Get Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.