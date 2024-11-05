Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,268 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $24,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,732.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,177,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,264,109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,759,754 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,935,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $685,128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,729,706 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,930.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,310,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $645,930,000 after buying an additional 10,139,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $523,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 76,617.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,904,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $369,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 457,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $898,537.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at $26,115,436.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,023. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.47.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $56.38 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.73 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.45. The stock has a market cap of $77.21 billion, a PE ratio of 52.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

