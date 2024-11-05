Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $394,000 in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 25.1% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vertiv by 18.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Vertiv by 0.9% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 0.9% during the third quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Vertiv by 11.1% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on VRT. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.11.

NYSE VRT opened at $106.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.44. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $38.68 and a twelve month high of $116.41. The stock has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 70.81, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 6.67%.

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at $843,254.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

