Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHW. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 132.8% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,609,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,291,000 after purchasing an additional 917,979 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 610.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,045,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $311,971,000 after buying an additional 898,143 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 40,317.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 726,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $277,361,000 after buying an additional 724,907 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth about $169,770,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 54.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,416,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $422,654,000 after buying an additional 496,326 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at $23,301,041.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $455.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.29.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $374.40 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $249.49 and a fifty-two week high of $392.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $372.64 and its 200 day moving average is $337.22.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 11.09%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile



The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

