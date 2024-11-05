Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $486,000 Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL stock opened at $129.85 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.51 and a 52-week high of $179.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.56. The company has a market capitalization of $91.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 32.72%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $196,286,826.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,350,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,665,690.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $93,887.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,560. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $196,286,826.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,350,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,665,690.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,953,387 shares of company stock worth $2,113,353,236. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

