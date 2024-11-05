Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 579 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (BATS:XDJL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (BATS:XDJL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 4.16% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Unique Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July by 211.5% during the 2nd quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 190,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after buying an additional 129,034 shares during the period.

Shares of XDJL stock opened at $33.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.99 million, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.64 and its 200-day moving average is $32.70.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (XDJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a one-year outcome period. XDJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

