Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to Issue $1.63 Quarterly Dividend

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 1.63 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

Chevron has raised its dividend by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 37 years. Chevron has a dividend payout ratio of 55.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Chevron to earn $12.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.6%.

CVX stock opened at $153.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.91. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.11.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.93.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

