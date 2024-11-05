Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Solitude Financial Services

Solitude Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.3% of Solitude Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Chevron were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $2,455,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 6,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 57,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 16,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.27.

Chevron stock opened at $153.97 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $167.11. The company has a market capitalization of $281.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.91.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 71.65%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

