Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by James J. Burns & Company LLC

James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 118.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $153.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $281.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.91. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $167.11.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.