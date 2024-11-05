Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CTHR opened at $1.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.47.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

