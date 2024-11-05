Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of CTHR opened at $1.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.47.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile
