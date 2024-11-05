CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.39 and last traded at C$8.24, with a volume of 538582 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.15.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CEU shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.84.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.40.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$553.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$544.70 million. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 27.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.8600646 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

In other news, Director John Michael Hooks sold 300,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.23, for a total transaction of C$2,167,680.00. In related news, Director Michael Hallat sold 22,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.71, for a total value of C$174,357.02. Also, Director John Michael Hooks sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.23, for a total transaction of C$2,167,680.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,478 shares of company stock worth $2,927,940. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

