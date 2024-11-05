CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the one analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CBLL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on CeriBell in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of CeriBell in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of CeriBell in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on CeriBell in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on CeriBell in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CBLL stock opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. CeriBell has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $27.71.

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.

