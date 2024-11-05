Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02), RTT News reports. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 40.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS.

Century Casinos Stock Performance

Century Casinos stock opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.96. Century Casinos has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $5.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNTY. JMP Securities upgraded Century Casinos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie lowered their price target on Century Casinos from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

