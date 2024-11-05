Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Trading Down 4.3% – Time to Sell?

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $74.00 and last traded at $74.68. Approximately 1,737,789 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 352% from the average daily volume of 384,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.00.

LEU has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Centrus Energy from $88.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Centrus Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Centrus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.35.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.48). Centrus Energy had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 138.38%. The company had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.50 million. Analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Centrus Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 10.1% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Centrus Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in Centrus Energy by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

