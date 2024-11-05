Central Bank & Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,653 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

VNQ stock opened at $94.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.25. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.51 and a 12-month high of $99.58.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

