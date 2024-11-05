Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 121 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 8.8% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $10,370,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at $33,233,101.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,548 shares of company stock worth $5,341,235 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TXN. Bank of America dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.95.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $203.66 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $143.08 and a 12-month high of $214.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

