Central Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,019 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLW. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Corning by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 51,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in Corning by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 7,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Corning by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 17,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLW. Susquehanna upped their target price on Corning from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, July 26th. HSBC raised Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $47.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.58. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.94 and a fifty-two week high of $51.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 276.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 658.82%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

