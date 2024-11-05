Central Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 4.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,271 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 255.2% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 73,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,199,000 after buying an additional 52,830 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $1,398,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 237.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Honeywell International by 167.2% during the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Baird R W lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $214.00 to $213.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.73.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $207.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $183.20 and a one year high of $222.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $134.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.88%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

