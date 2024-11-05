Central Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 24.7% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. HSBC cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $443.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.69.

DE stock opened at $401.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $401.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $385.41. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $420.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

