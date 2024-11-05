Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $543.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $578.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $519.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $413.92 and a one year high of $618.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.00.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

