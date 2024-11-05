Central Bank & Trust Co. Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. United Advisor Group LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.4% during the third quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,412,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 335,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,716,000 after acquiring an additional 61,360 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.1% during the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 17,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UPS opened at $133.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.46. The stock has a market cap of $113.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.12 and a 52 week high of $163.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.71.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

