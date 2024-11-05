Central Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 1.4% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $10,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $508,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 26.3% in the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $568.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $564.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $549.97. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $439.81 and a 12 month high of $585.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

