Central Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,736 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 15.3% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 24,800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 63.8% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 55.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 126,123 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $21,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 19,501 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $169.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $469.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $178.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.52.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

