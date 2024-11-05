Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 979,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,858 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.18% of Centene worth $73,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 70,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 739,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 11.4% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.92.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of CNC opened at $63.82 on Tuesday. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $59.77 and a 52-week high of $81.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.89.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

