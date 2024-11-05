Celanese (NYSE:CE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.41), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. Celanese updated its Q4 guidance to $1.25 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.250-1.250 EPS.

Celanese Stock Performance

CE stock traded down $30.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,224,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,025. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.25. Celanese has a 52 week low of $91.83 and a 52 week high of $172.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total value of $605,459.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,840.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Celanese from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Celanese from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. KeyCorp lowered Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

