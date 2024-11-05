Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 171,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.96. The company had a trading volume of 97,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,146. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $101.53 and a 1-year high of $131.85. The company has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.71 and a 200-day moving average of $122.79.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.