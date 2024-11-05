Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 1.8% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

VXUS stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.48. The stock had a trading volume of 250,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,188. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $53.05 and a twelve month high of $65.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.272 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.