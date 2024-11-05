Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,601 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 689 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:MSI opened at $458.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $298.63 and a one year high of $480.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $451.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.23. The stock has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.90%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MSI

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.