Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 177 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,326,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,059,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth $2,816,000. Finally, Verde Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth $1,137,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $3,046.35 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,510.00 and a 12-month high of $3,256.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,116.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,013.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $53.31 by ($5.20). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $46.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 158.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total value of $4,910,150.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,166.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.15, for a total transaction of $40,392,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,055,777.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total value of $4,910,150.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,218 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,166.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,880 shares of company stock valued at $46,225,660. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZO. Mizuho raised their price target on AutoZone from $3,280.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,634.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3,205.00 to $2,917.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,200.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,202.71.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

