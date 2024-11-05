Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,449 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy accounts for 0.7% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Cheniere Energy worth $29,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 153 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE LNG opened at $188.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.31 and a 52 week high of $193.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.68.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 42.29%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

