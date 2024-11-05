Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,046 Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.50% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $9,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWQ. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 186.5% during the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 184,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after buying an additional 120,016 shares during the last quarter. Idaho Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,070,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 393,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,902,000 after purchasing an additional 27,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $848,000.

NYSEARCA:EWQ opened at $37.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.85. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 1 year low of $35.14 and a 1 year high of $42.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.51.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

