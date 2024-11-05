Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 719,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,787 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $63,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $203,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 195,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,434,000 after buying an additional 16,778 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 21,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IWR stock opened at $87.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $67.59 and a 12 month high of $90.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.96.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

