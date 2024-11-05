Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,515 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Pembina Pipeline worth $14,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PBA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,053,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $779,372,000 after purchasing an additional 460,761 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,938,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $331,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,792 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,387,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $311,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,200 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 7,173,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $253,496,000 after buying an additional 784,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,924,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,689,000 after buying an additional 414,419 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PBA. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PBA stock opened at $42.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $43.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 85.00%.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.