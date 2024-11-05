Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.71 Million Holdings in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,790 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRBG. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Corebridge Financial Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CRBG opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $34.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.44 and its 200-day moving average is $29.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Transactions at Corebridge Financial
In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of Corebridge Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 279,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,058,834,596.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Corebridge Financial Profile
Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.
