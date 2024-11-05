Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys 10,000 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Orange by 8.9% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Orange by 14.9% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Orange by 71.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its position in Orange by 5.2% during the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 37,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Team Hewins LLC raised its position in Orange by 8.7% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 30,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter.

Orange Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ORAN opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. Orange S.A. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $12.41. The company has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average is $11.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orange in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. New Street Research upgraded Orange to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Orange Profile

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

