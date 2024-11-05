Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $5,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 6,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 53.0% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $334,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $151.41 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.24 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.56.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

