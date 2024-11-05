Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Purchases 771 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 131.1% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $256.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.27. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $189.34 and a one year high of $266.58. The company has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $247.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.39.

About Marriott International



Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

